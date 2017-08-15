Kate Hudson Hides Her New Buzzed Hair but Shows Off Her Killer Abs

Kate Hudson continues to keep her new buzzcut under wraps.

The 38-year-old actress stunned fans in July when she shaved off her famous long blonde locks for her role in the new movie Sister, which comes from Australian singer/songwriter (and writer and director) Sia.

Since then, Hudson has mostly hid her new ‘do from photographers, covering it up with a long blonde wig days later and on Aug. 6, a fedora while stepping out in Los Angeles.

The cut was once again shielded from sight on Monday, as Hudson headed out to film her next set of Sister scenes in Pasadena, California — this time using a backwards navy baseball cap to conceal her crop.

While the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star may be hiding her hair, she had no problem showing off her killer abs — wearing a grey sports bra and matching jogger sweats. Hudson accessorized the look with a light white jacket (tied around her waste, yellow sneakers and red shoelaces — which she playfully tied around her ankles.

We at it again 🙌 #DirtBikeRyders A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 30, 2017 at 7:31pm PDT

She may be shy in public, but Hudson has been far more open about her hair on Instagram.

The Fabletics mogul recently shared a snap of her and beau Danny Fujikawa — her freshly shaven locks on full display.

Hudson also took to her Instagram shortly after the news broke to debut the look, thanking Sia for the “freedom” and calling her “our beautiful director.”

Freedom 🙌💇 Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Meanwhile, not much is known about the plot of Sister. The story comes from a one-page story that Sia wrote nearly a decade ago — and then fleshed out into a full script with the help of children’s book author Dallas Clayton. In addition to Hudson, the film stars Sia’s dance muse and frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler.

“I was too embarrassed to tell anyone I wanted to make a movie because I thought it would be seen as a vanity project because I was a singer,” the “Cheap Thrills” songstress revealed about the feature film during a Q&A at Venice Days in 2015, The Hollywood Reporter reported. “And then last year, after I made the ‘Chandelier’ video, I realized that I was pretty good at directing, so I felt a little bit braver.”