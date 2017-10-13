Kate Hudson Reveals Mom Goldie Hawn Once Crashed Her High School Party Wearing Lingerie

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom.

Kate Hudson shared some fun memories about her mom Goldie Hawn while promoting Marshall on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday, reflecting on the time when Hawn crashed one of her and brother Oliver Hudson’s high school parties wearing very little clothing.

“We thought our parents were out of town,” she began. “And my parents like to party. They’re a very open door type of family. And that’s how we felt as teenagers. we were like, ‘Guys, our parents are out of town come over.’ We thought it was going to be like twenty people, but fifty friends were at the house and we’re having a blast.”

Turns out, her parents were home.

“All of a sudden the door flings open and it’s my mother and everything just stopped,” Hudson continues. “And she was in a negligee, and she looked around as you think she would in one of her films and then she goes to the lights and she turns the lights way down and she goes, ‘Kids, lighting is everything.'”

And Hawn decided not to reprimand her children in front of their friends.

“Then she left. And everybody was like, ‘Your mom is so cool and Ollie and I are were like, ‘No, it’s going to be so bad in the morning.'”

When host Jimmy Kimmel noted that Hawn’s lighting advice is very accurate, Hudson replied, “She was right. I talk about that in my book.” (The star’s new entertaining book Pretty Fun is available October 31.)

Hudson also opened up about her shaved head while she was on the talk show, revealing that when Sia first asked her to buzz it for the upcoming film, she immediately said yes. And it wasn’t until the singer and Hudson’s 6-year-old son Bing started to buzz her head that she became nervous about the whole thing.

“I didn’t think about it until it started. I was like, ‘What is the shape of my head going to look like,'” she shared. “Then I really started to panic. And Sia was like, ‘I know it’s going to be round, I know it.’ And then all of a sudden it was like a birthing — it’s a boy ! It’s round! It could have been anything! But we were pleasantly surprised.”