Kate Hudson Reveals Her Post-Workout Beauty Secret: 'Shaving Your Head'

It may have taken her 38 years, a crazy-toned set of abs and her own line of workout gear, but Kate Hudson has finally figured out the easiest way to look her best after the gym.

When asked in Cosmopolitan‘s October issue (she’s the magazine’s cover girl!) about her post-workout beauty secrets, the Fabletics cofounder‘s response was simple: “Shaving your head. Cuts down on time spent post-sweat,” she tells Cosmopolitan in an interview for the magazine’s October issue.

After years of sporting her iconic blonde, beachy waves, Hudson revealed a shocking new look back in July. The star shaved her head — completely — flaunting a barely there buzz cut for her role in Sia’s upcoming film, Sister.

Hudson, who has often experimented with both lobs and long extensions, showed off her buzzed look on Instagram, posting a photo of her nearly hairless self and crediting Sia for the major mane transformation.

Freedom 🙌💇 Compliments of @siathisisacting ❤️ #OurBeautifulDirector A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

She seems to be embracing the look, accessorizing with chic hats throughout the past month.

Oh 'burst photo' thank you for capturing this 🙏😂 #DonkeyKickMeltdown #FableticsFriday @nicolestuartla @fabletics A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Aug 25, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

And she’s not the only female star who can relate to a buzzed head. Cara Delevingne recently shaved off her hair for her role as a cancer patient in Life in a Year, along with Halsey, Kristen Stewart and more stars who have freed themselves of their long hair.

What do you think of Hudson’s look? Sound off in the comments section, below.