Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow! Kate Hudson Debuts New Buzz Cut for Upcoming Sia Movie

Kate Hudson showed fans how to lose your hair in 10 seconds on Tuesday, when she was spotted sporting a new buzz cut on the Los Angeles set of her new movie, Sister.

The 38-year-old actress shaved off her famous long blonde locks for the flick, which comes from Australian singer/songwriter Sia — who also wrote and is directing the project.

It’s the most drastic haircut Hudson has had since she found breakout success in 2000’s Almost Famous.

It also makes the Fabletics mogul look even more like her mother Goldie Hawn, who rocked a longer pixie cut in the ’60s and ’70s while she starred in projects like and Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In and Cactus Flower.

Of course, Hudson isn’t the first actress in Hollywood to shave her head for a role.

Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway and Angelina Jolie are just a few of the stars who have chopped it all of for the cameras.

Singers like Halsey and Jessie J have also rocked the buzzed look.

RELATED VIDEO: Nina Dobrev Without Makeup Is Just as Beautiful as Nina Dobrev with Makeup

In addition to Hudson, Sister stars Sia’s dance muse and frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler

“I was too embarrassed to tell anyone I wanted to make a movie because I thought it would be seen as a vanity project because I was a singer,” the “Cheap Thrills” songstress revealed about the feature film during a Q&A at Venice Days in 2015, the Hollywood Reporter reported. “And then last year, after I made the ‘Chandelier’ video, I realized that I was pretty good at directing, so I felt a little bit braver.”

She took a stab at the script too, turning to children’s book author Dallas Clayton to help her flesh out a one-page story she had written eight years prior.