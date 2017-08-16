Kate Hudson has been working hard to keep her new buzz cut under wraps.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted Wednesday on the Los Angeles set of her new movie Sister wearing a cream-colored dress, tie-dye cardigan, Adidas slides and a backwards camouflage baseball cap to hide her new do.

Hudson shocked fans in July when she shaved those off for a role in the new movie, which comes from Australian singer/songwriter (and writer and director) Sia.

Since then, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days alum has mostly hid the cut from photographers — covering it up with a long blonde wig days later, a fedora on Aug. 6 and a navy baseball cap on Monday.

Though Hudson has been shy in public, she has been far more open about her hair on Instagram.

The Fabletics mogul recently shared a snap of her and beau Danny Fujikawa with her freshly shaven locks on full display.

She also took to her Instagram shortly after the news broke to debut the look, thanking Sia for the “freedom” and calling her “our beautiful director.”

Meanwhile, the plot of Sister remains a mystery.

Its story comes from a one-page story that Sia wrote nearly a decade ago — and then fleshed out into a full script with the help of children’s book author Dallas Clayton. In addition to Hudson, the film stars Sia’s dance muse and frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler.

“I was too embarrassed to tell anyone I wanted to make a movie because I thought it would be seen as a vanity project because I was a singer,” the “Cheap Thrills” songstress revealed about the feature film during a Q&A at Venice Days in 2015, The Hollywood Reporter reported. “And then last year, after I made the ‘Chandelier’ video, I realized that I was pretty good at directing, so I felt a little bit braver.”