Kate Hudson Jokes About Her Buzz Cut and Stealing Her Son Ryder's Hairstyle

Earlier this month, Kate Hudson shared her bold, new do on social media, posting a candid photo of herself with her son Ryder on Instagram showing off the mother-son duo’s matching buzz cuts. And while some would consider an A-lister chopping off their signature blonde locks to match her son’s to be the pinnacle of Cool Mom status, there’s one pre-teen who strongly disagrees. Apparently, Ryder isn’t the biggest fan of his mom piggybacking on his personal style.

“I copied Ryder,” the actress jokingly confessed to ET, “Ryder had it way before. Ryder‘s been buzzing his head for a long time.” According to Kate, “Ryder‘s like, ‘Mom, you’re cramping my style,’” she told the outlet with a laugh.

Hudson originally cut off all of her long, blonde beach babe hair back in late July to get into character for a new role in the film Sister, written and directed by the Australian singer/songwriter Sia and based off a one-page short story the “Chandelier” pop star wrote eight years ago. The film is currently in production and will also star Sia’s pint-size music video muse and best friend to Millie Bobbie Brown, Maddy Ziegler.

Hudson continued, “But when I did it, he was like, ‘Oh my God, we actually …’ It was the first time he even could see that we looked, you know, that he looked like his mommy. But it was really cool.” Cue the universal fear of growing up and actually transforming into your parents. However, she adds, “Now it’s starting to grow out, and Ryder‘s growing his out.” So maybe looking just like mom isn’t such a bad thing after all.

