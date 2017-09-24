Kate Hudson and Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Have a Sparkly Date Night at the Premiere of Her New Movie

Kate Hudson and her musician boyfriend Danny Fujikawa looked stunning at the New York City premiere of Hudson’s new film Marshall on Saturday.

Attending the movie screening at the Urbanworld Film Festival, Hudson, 38, shimmered in a silver Stella McCartney one-shoulder dress. Meanwhile Fujikawa opted for an all-black ensemble.

Marshall is an upcoming biopic about Thurgood Marshall and his rise to the United States Supreme Court.

RELATED VIDEO: Sealed With a Kiss! Kate Hudson & Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Make Their Couple Debut at ‘Snatched’ Premiere

In July, Hudson debuted her new buzz cut in Los Angeles on the set of her movie Sister, which singer/songwriter Sia wrote and is directing.

When asked in Cosmopolitan‘s October issue about her post-workout beauty secrets, Hudson’s humorously replied: “Shaving your head. Cuts down on time spent post-sweat.”

Marshall ready! #PremiereTime #NYC #OutOct13 @marshallmovie A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Sep 23, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

Hudson and Fujikawa made their red carpet debut in May after attending the premiere of Hudson’s mother’s movie Snatched in Westwood, California, together.

Romance rumors first started after the pair were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March.

Since then, the couple has been spotted all over the world. From going for a night out in N.Y.C. to celebrating Hudson’s birthday together in L.A., and even to Cambodia, where the couple took a trip together in June.

It appears Fujikawa fits right into Hudson’s hipster lifestyle. “Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”

Added the source at the time, “Kate’s enjoying herself. At this point it’s not serious.”

Marshall will hit theaters on Oct. 13.