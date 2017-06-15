Kate Bosworth and Husband Michael Polish Model Together for New Eyewear Collaboration with Jacques Marie Mage

With her blonde hair, effortless beauty and swoon-worthy wardrobe, we’re constantly trying to steal Kate Bosworth‘s style. And now, you can at least get one thing from her wardrobe: a new collection of sunglasses, which she and her husband, director Michael Polish, designed themselves. And you’re seeing the photos here first.

Bosworth and Polish partnered with Jacques Marie Mage, otherwise known as J.M.M. to design a limited-edition eyewear collection fthat launches this summer. And with inspiration for the designs pulled from Polish’s pilot father (for him) and Marilyn Monroe (for her), they’re chic additions to any summer wardrobe.

“There is a romance behind the design process of these glasses,” Bosworth says of the collaboration, which the brand says are “linked by the couple’s shared sense of love and creativity” in a statement.

Of course, fashion icon that she is, it’s not Bosworth’s first time playing designer. Prior to the sunglasses collab, Bosworth dabbled in clothing and shoes, creating multiple Topshop collections back in 2013, followed by a shoe collection with Matisse in 2014, which she helped design.

