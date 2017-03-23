Kate Beckinsale Reveals the Best-Smelling Celebrities in Hollywood (and They Will Definitely Surprise You!)

If you don’t already follow Kate Beckinsale on Instagram, you’re really missing out because she has a social media presence unlike any other celebrity. She pokes fun at herself, she pokes fun at others and she regularly posts hazy-filtered selfies with very random musings written in the captions. She’s shared her thoughts on garage sales, medical myths and now, she ranked the three best-smelling celebrities in Hollywood. (We don’t even have to smell her top pick in-person to know she nailed it.)

In her caption, she placed Russell Brand in third, Khloé Kardashian second and taking home the grand prize, Common. “I did not know a human being could smell as AMAZING as @common,” Beckinsale wrote.

We may have never smelled the Oscar-winning rapper and actor in person, but it only makes sense that a man with such sophisticated, trendy and classic sense of style extends that taste to his grooming routine too.

While we’re not positive what scent he was wearing when Beckinsale hung out with him, we have a hunch it could have been Diesel’s “Only the Brave” because in 2009 he became the face of the new scent. The brand’s president said the rapper represented the cologne’s “spirit and energy.” And Common agreed: “I wanted to partner with Diesel because that’s really what I’m about too — to be an individual and an artist, it takes both bravery and courage.”

What we do know for certain is which perfume Kardashian swears by! She told PeopleStyle her go-to signature scent is the light, floral Kai perfume oil. “I’ve worn it forever! I put it on every day,” she said. “Everyone’s like, ‘That’s your scent!’ So now I can’t wear anything else.”

As for Brand, his signature scent has been highly controversial. While Beckinsale loved it, Courtney Love famously said she wouldn’t date Brand because he smelled “too musky.” “He is a little musky. We did yoga together and the musk was there.” She added: “I said to Russell, ‘You’re too musky for me, man.'”

But other celebs, like Beckinsale, wholeheartedly disagree. During a visit on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2013, Kimmel pointed out that even though Brand’s hair looked messy, he was very well-groomed saying, “You smell great, you smell really clean.” Which then sent Brand on a rant defending himself.

“I’d like to emphasize this point if I may, sir, using your television program: I’m very clean! People think for some reason, possibly through some of my nocturnal habits, that I may be unhygienic. I am not. I’m, very well-groomed. and immaculately clean and as Jimmy has just verified, I smell nice.”

So there you have it! Common’s grooming habits are as impeccable as his style, Kardashian has really found her signature scent and Brand is in fact, not musky-smelling.

What do you think of Beckinsale’s celebrity scent ratings?