Kate Beckinsale Deals with 'Incredibly Itchy T---' While Posing for a Photo with Drake at the Billboard Music Awards

Kate Beckinsale isn’t just a timeless beauty with storied roles in array of classic films, she’s also a prolific social media over-sharer. Since joining the platform one year ago last week, the actress has taken to Instagram like a fish to water, posting memes, selfies and TBTs like an old pro, as well as plenty of TMI tidbits. Like that time she shared a photo of her daughter going to prom, writing in the caption, “My Fallopian tube is like BITE ME I KILLED THIS,” or that candid shot of her daughter’s father Michael Sheen in the midst of accidentally mooning the camera. But Beckinsale proved she’s an equal opportunist when it comes to embarrassment, sharing a blush-inducing detail about her own ensemble from Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards.

Of course the big talk of the evening was all about Drake, who was having the best night of his life, gliding across the Bellagio fountain, picking up trophies and breaking records left and right, and meeting fellow Canadian legend Céline Dion. But while the 6 God was busy winning everything in sight, there was a woman in the crowd quietly suffering from extreme physical discomfort without so much as a peep. Beckinsale shared a shot of herself with the man of the evening late that night, and while all appears to be well, as her captions proves, looks can be deceiving.

The actress candidly wrote, “One of us has just won 13 Billboard Awards and one of us has incredibly itchy t— from their outfit and is handling it like an adult woman @bbmas @champagnepapi congratulations 💕🍾💕🍾” For the occasion, Kate wore a black Zuhair Murad Couture gown with a deep-V neckline, belted at the waist, with semi-sheer skirt and a long train covered in sequins shaped like exploding red, white, and blue fireworks. But clearly, all of that sequin embellishment didn’t come with a solid lining behind it to save the Underworld star’s chest from those painful paillettes. At least this is just a few more sage words of social media wisdom she’ll be able to pass down to her daughter one day, that is if she doesn’t die from embarrassment first.

