Kate Beckinsale’s 18-Year-Old Daughter Is Her Mini-Me in Coordinating Bikini Snaps

A slew of celebrities have seemingly created their own clones, from Cindy Crawford‘s daughter Kaia Gerber following in her modeling footsteps to Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava causing double takes on the red carpet. Now, it seems Kate Beckinsale and her 18-year-old daughter Lily have joined the ranks of look-alike mother-daughters in Hollywood.

The duo flaunted their good genes in parallel Instagram snaps in their bikinis on Monday, sparking many fans to comment on Lily’s similarity to her famous mom.

“Got her mom’s legs,” one commenter observed, while another added, “Like her mother.”

The 43-year-old actress has never been shy about showing off her toned body on social media, but her vacation snaps are giving fans all kinds of envy. On top of her mirror selfie in a bandeau-style top and matching floral bottoms, Kate shared a shot of her lounging in a net above crystal clear water.

Float float and some funny marks on your bum when you get up A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:58am PDT

Happy oh happy A post shared by Kate Beckinsale (@katebeckinsale) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:41pm PDT

“Float float and some funny marks on your bum when you get up,” she captioned the image.

Meanwhile, Lily is also taking her tropical getaway as an excuse to up her Instagram game. She joked about her “really busy day” while posting a photo of her donning a red bikini top paired with high-cut floral bottoms that highlighted her legs. Lily shields her eyes from the sun and holds a scuba mask on the picturesque beach.

FROM COINAGE: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

Although a fan once confused Sarah Silverman for Kate’s daughter, the comedian — who is close to the Underworld star and dates Lily’s father, Michael Sheen — is a welcomed part of Lily’s life.

“I really love [Silverman] as well, and we are really lucky that we both get on, and Lily gets on great with her,” Kate told ES Magazine in December. “Having as many strong females in your teenage daughter’s life as possible is a good thing.”

Are you digging Kate and Lily’s vacation looks (if you can tell who’s who)? Sound off in the comments below.