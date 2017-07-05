When it comes to dressing for a long-haul flight, even celebrities opt for somewhat causal looks. They go for comfort, and dress in easy-to-wear pieces like blanket scarves, vintage t-shirts and cutoffs and airy maxi skirts. But other times, for reasons we can’t quite understand, stars dress in fancy, chic attire fit for a date or night on the town.

Most recently, Kate Beckinsale was spotted arriving in London looking like anything other than a person who just spent more than eight hours on flight.

RELATED PHOTOS: Stars’ Airport Style

The Underworld actress, 43, landed at the Heathrow Airport wearing ultra-high black Nicholas Kirkwood platform sandals, cropped trousers and a white silk cami. And of course, in typical celebrity fashion, Beckinsale completed her look with oversize sunglasses to mask any jet lag. She was joined by her lookalike 18-year-old daughter, Lily, who went more casual in a denim skirt, white bombers and combat boots.

FROM PEN: Nina Dobrev Without Makeup Is Just as Beautiful as Nina Dobrev with Makeup

The ageless star was recently caught kissing 21-year-old comedian Matt Rife in West Hollywood outside Villa Lounge restaurant.

“Kate is enjoying her life. She is dating and having fun. She looks amazing and keeps getting lots of male attention,” a source told PEOPLE. “She has been seeing Matt for the past few weeks. She really seems to like him. She refers to him as an old soul. There is obviously a physical attraction too. The age different doesn’t matter to her. Matt is amazing to her.”

What do you think about Kate’s chic airport style? Sound off in the comments below.