Kate Beckinsale Shows Off Her Abs While Hanging Out in the Bathroom

While Kate Beckinsale may have landed her most enduring acting role in the movie Underworld a full 14 years ago, her most recent selfie proves she’s still totally in peak vampire butt-kicking shape. The actress posted a throwback snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday wearing a two-piece swimsuit and giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest cover shoot for Shape.

In the latest post to her account, Beckinsale shared a selfie of herself posing in the mirror, laughing at something out of frame to her right and wearing just a black cap-sleeved crop top with criss-crossed straps across her upper stomach and a tiny pair of white booty shorts that lace up the side with gold grommets. In other words, just another day in the life, or as the Serendipity star simply put it,”Laughing in bathrooms with friends.”

And by friends, it seems Kate in fact meant various stylists, assistants, hair dressers, and makeup artists as it this candid snap appears to in fact be a behind-the-scenes shot from her recent Shape magazine photo shoot for the magazine’s January/February cover. Not that the 43-year-old actually needs an excuse to show off her physique.

