Grab These 4 Kat Von D Lipstick Shades for 40% Off Before They're Gone Forever

Two days ago, Kat Von D announced that she plans on overhauling her signature Studded Kiss Lipsticks and will be rolling out a new version in the coming months. “Our Studded Kiss army is getting a makeover!” the brand posted on Instagram. And while the news is exciting for makeup junkies, it also means the brand is slowly phasing out its original formula and packaging from stores, and there’s no word whether that means the shades won’t be coming back either.

But don’t worry, there’s good news too. Before Kat’s OG black studded tube of lipstick disappears for good, you can snag your favorite shades for the last time on KatVonD.com and at Sephora. From now until they sell out, you can shop the 40 different colors for 40% off. Yes, you heard right! Instead of retailing for $21 a piece, you can snag each one for just $12.

If you’ve never tried one of Kat Von D’s Studded Lipsticks before, there’s no better time than now to shop the collection. You’re guaranteed to find the perfect shade for your personality, with the vibrant lineup of hues ranging from flattering nudes to sparkly purples. There’s even an awesome black shade, which is perfect to use for a creative Halloween costume!

Check out the prettiest lip colors we plan on snatching up before they sell out — they’re going fast!

Buy It! Kat Von D Studded Kiss Lipstick in Sexer, $12 (originally $21); katvond.com

Buy It! Kat Von D Studded Lipstick in A-Go-Go, $12 (originally $21); katvond.com

Buy It! Kat Von D Studded Lipstick in Magick, $12 (originally $21); katvond.com

Buy It! Kat Von D Studded Lipstick in Bauhau5, $12 (originally $21); katvond.com

What shade do you plan on buying from Kat Von D’s lipstick collection? Share your pick with us in the comments.