Karlie Kloss Does Her Best True Lies in Sexy Red Lingerie for Love

If you’ve still been wondering why Karlie Kloss didn’t make it to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris this year, we’ve finally figured it out. The model was apparently saving her most major lingerie moment of 2016 for Love Magazine‘s advent calendar — for which she appears on day 23, clad in red lingerie.

The video, directed by Phil Poynter, seems to be inspired by Jamie Lee Curtis’s sexy escort scene in True Lies. Sure, Karlie’s bright red bra, skirt and underwear are a bit bolder than Curtis’s in the film, but Kloss follows her lead by applying a bold red lip, a fresh coat of mascara and slicking her hair back with water from the nearest flower pot. And of course, she trips as she leaves the room.

While the collection of short films seemed to be growing increasingly sexier as the month came to a close, Kloss’s is a bit more reserved than fellow models Bella Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Taylor Hill’s versions. And the video is only the 24-year-old model’s second short for the magazine — she hasn’t appeared in their advent calendar since 2011, when she baked cookies dressed in an apron with just lingerie underneath.

And if you think that all there is to the Love advent is lingerie and dancing, well, you’re kind of right. But our interview with Sally Lyndley, one of the calendar’s stylists, gave us all the insider secrets we ever wanted to know about the shoots – including her best tips for recreating them yourself, if you’re so inclined.

Who do you think they’ll feature during the last few days of the month? Sound off below.