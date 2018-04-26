Karlie Kloss Calls Boyfriend Joshua Kushner Her 'Ride or Die' as They Vacation in the Desert

Karlie Kloss is grateful for her boyfriend — even in the heat of a desert.

The supermodel, 25, shared a photo of herself alongside boyfriend Joshua Kushner on Instagram Wednesday in the Wadi Rum Desert in Jordan.

The couple, who have been dating since 2012, appeared relaxed and happy sitting in their utility vehicle. Kloss kept her face covered in a helmet and large sunglasses as Kushner, who is the brother of President Donald Trump‘s senior adviser Jared Kushner, smiled at the camera.

“My ride or die ❤,” Kloss captioned the photo.

The couple was also joined on their desert adventure by singer Ellie Goulding.

The pair doesn’t often share photos of themselves together and keep their relationship out of the public eye. In 2013, Kloss told PEOPLE she appreciated that Kushner was “so not in fashion. It’s really refreshing to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind.”

She also opened up to Porter magazine for their summer 2018 issue in April about why she kept their relationship so private.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life,” Kloss explained, according to Harper’s Bazaar. “Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring.'”

She continued, “There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world. I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

In February 2017, Kloss joined several celebrities who wore a blue ribbon to the Academy Awards, signaling her support for the American Civil Liberties Union and the Constitution after Trump’s election. Kloss attended the awards without Kushner.

The model, who said she voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and posted Facebook 360 photos documenting her night, has avoided making any statements about Trump or the Kushners.