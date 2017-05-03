Some say models were born to walk in heels, but for Karlie Kloss, it didn’t come as easy as you might expect. “Honestly, I never owned a pair of heels until I became a model,” the 24-year old told InStyle Editor in Chief Laura Brown in her first cover story for the fashion magazine’s June 2017 issue. “I remember buying a pair of black high heels from Target in St. Louis because I had to practice learning how to walk in them!”

But now, after nearly 10 years in the fashion industry, Kloss is a seasoned pro. She’s walked the big league runways (Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, among others), is one of the faces of L’Oréal and Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl fragrance and even ventured into coding with Kode with Klossy, a summer camp to empower girls to become leaders in tech. And she hasn’t even hit 25 yet.

“I’m grateful that I’m successful at 24 in a way that I never imagined I would be. I feel lucky I started working at 15—it’s been almost 10 years,” she told InStyle. “I feel like a geezer!”

Despite the fact Kloss is a regular in the fashion world now, she still feels the same excitement with each new job as if it were still her first time.

“I enjoy the adrenaline—not just when I’m walking the red carpet but also when I’m on the set or in a runway show or even in the small film things I’ve done,” she said. “I don’t know; I’m going to throw it to being a Leo because I have no other explanation!”

In her off time, the model enjoys spending time with her longtime boyfriend of nearly five years, Joshua Kushner. “We’ve been together almost five years. Time flies. It’s crazy. He’s a super-solid dude [and] we make it work.”

And as for her thoughts on making a future bid for President? Well, Kloss says nothing’s out of the cards. “Never say never, right?”

What do you think about Karlie’s first InStyle cover? Share your thoughts in the comments below.