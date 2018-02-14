Karlie Kloss and Her 'Girl Crush' Millie Bobby Brown Matched in White Leather Jackets at NYFW

Karlie Kloss has finally met her idol and both wore matching white moto jackets at New York Fashion Week on Tuesday.

The supermodel, 25, couldn’t contain her excitement when she met Millie Bobby Brown, 13, sharing two photos of them posing in the same white leather moto jacket by Calvin Klein.

“When you meet your girl crush irl 😻,” Kloss wrote in the caption of the photo.

In a second photo, the two made faces at the camera while still sporting their jackets.

Karlie Kloss and Millie Bobby Brown at NYFW Karlie Kloss/Instagram

The Stranger Things star replied back on Twitter, writing, “Loved meeting you too @karliekloss,” along with two heart emojis.

She also retweeted a video from her Instagram stories where she sat next to rapper A$AP Rocky, writing, “@asvpxrocky,” along with a blue heart emoji.

Brown wore a Calvin Klein by Appointment purple velvet skirt with varsity letters that she previously wore during a 2017 photo shoot for InStyle.

The actress paired the skirt with a white turtleneck and curled hair, as well as dark eyeshadow and pink lipgloss.

Brown starred in new ads for Calvin Klein in January, about a year after she had announced that she would be the new face of the high-quality brand.

“I am so honored to be a part of this -“A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Strength of character is key. Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally” — Calvin Klein By Appointment,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

The teenager was outfitted with a high-low sequin pink dress by the designer for the Screen Actors Guild Awards last month. Instead of heels, Brown opted for crisp white low-top Converse sneakers.

“You got to go for Converse. You gotta dance the night away, win or lose!” Brown told PEOPLE on the red carpet about looking forward to hit the dance floor at the SAG Awards afterparties.