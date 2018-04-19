Karlie Kloss. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty

Spring has sprung, which means clothing is lighter and brighter, floral fragrances are abound and new campaigns featuring our favorite famous faces are popping up everywhere. From Karlie Kloss’s partnership with Estée Lauder to actress Anabelle Wallis’s luxe new collaboration with Catrier, we’ve got all the scoop on these notable partnerships, and more.

Karlie Kloss for Estée Lauder

Less than 24 hours after Estée Lauder teased a new brand ambassador on social media, the beauty behemoth revealed its newest spokesperson is none other than Karlie Kloss. Making her debut in a purple power suit and lip to match (its Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick shade in Insolent Plum), Kloss posted on her feed that “Joining the @esteelauder family today is a dream come true!”

In an announcement for the appointment, she added, “I am so inspired by the brand’s legacy and values — from the entrepreneurial spirit of Estée herself to the company’s unparalleled commitment to best in class products for women around the world. I could not be more proud and honored to be a part of such an iconic brand.”

Previously Kloss was a face of L’Oréal Paris. At Estée Lauder, she joins a star-studded roster of spokesmodels, including Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls, and Misty Copeland, among others. Her first campaigns with the brand will break this summer.

Josephine Skriver for Maybelline New York

After becoming a Victoria’s Secret Angel in February 2016, Danish model Josephine Skriver has landed another big gig: Global spokeswoman for Maybelline New York.

“I’ve been keeping a secret that I’m able to finally share with the world… Today, I can officially say that I am the newest member of the @Maybelline family! I am so grateful to the team at Maybelline for this huge honor and cannot wait to travel the world discovering beauty trends and meeting all of the amazing people who #MakeItHappen,” Skriver shared on social media as she broke the news.

Having worn Maybelline’s makeup products since she was a “little girl,” Skriver said in announcement that she is “proud” to represent the brand alongside it’s other spokeswoman, including Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Herieth Paul and Jourdan Dunn.

Annabelle Wallis for Cartier

The British actress, who has recently been linked to dating Chris Pine, landed a new role as brand ambassador for Cartier’s jewelry and watch collection Panthère de Cartier.

“I am very excited to announce that I am the new face and ambassador for Cartier. It is such a great privilege to work with a brand so steeped in iconic history. It’s truly is an honour to be your Panther woman,” Wallis shared on Instagram.

Courtesy Cartier

The movie star joins actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who was recently named a face of the brand’s Santos de Cartier watch collection.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.