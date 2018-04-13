Karlie Kloss has become quite the packing pro in her decade of traveling the world for her modeling career.

One of her go-to items: Away travel cases, which are known for building tech functionality into each item, like carry-ons with USB chargers (perfect for when your phone battery is getting low while waiting to board). “The brand has a unique approach toward technology, fashion and design, which are things that resonate in my own career,” Kloss tells PEOPLE this week.

That’s why the model, 25, teamed up with the company to launch a line of carry-on cases and backpacks — and a percentage of proceeds will be donated to her organization, Kode With Klossy, which empowers and inspires young women to become involved in tech.

“We made this collection with the Kode With Klossy scholar in mind,” Kloss tells PEOPLE. “Because they’re so tech-savvy, we wanted to help them keep their tech-products organized while they’re at school or on-the-go, which is why we went with items like the backpack, custom laptop sleeve and cube case.”

Kloss’s favorite is the Gigabyte green carry-on bag, as well as the backpack. “I’m a huge fan of backpacks for both travel and everyday use,” she says.

The line ranges from $55 for a Cube Case to $295 for a large suitcase. Proceeds from sales will go directly to coding camps that will be hosted this summer for girls age 13 to 18. (Away will not disclose the percentage of proceeds that will be donated.)

“We are teaching 1,000 girls to learn to code this summer,” says Kloss, noting that donations will help the growth and reach of the program. So far, she planned 50 camps in 25 cities across the country. “We’re also expanding the modules we offer to support returning Kode With Klossy students as they come back for a second and third year of camps.”

“These girls continue to blow me away with their creativity and ambition,” Kloss adds. “My drive to grow Kode With Klossy comes from seeing how our scholars take the coding and leadership skills they learn at camp to make their communities and the world a better place.”

The camps are not just for the kids, either: “We are expanding this summer by venturing into teacher training,” says Kloss. “We’ve partnered with Teach For America to hire instructors for our coding camps and we’ll be equipping over 50 teachers with the skills needed to lead Kode With Klossy camps and bring computer science learning back to their communities.”

Check out some pieces from the collection below — fun fact: the colors are named after tech terms like Binary, Gigabyte and Pixel — and shop the line on awaytravel.com.

