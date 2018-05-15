Stylist Karla Welch works with just about every big-name Hollywood star you can think of: Busy Philipps, Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and that’s just naming a few. So to celebrate her new collaboration of jeans, jackets and shirts with Levi’s, she called on her famous friends (and Yoko Ono!) to help her debut her designs. And it resulted in one absolutely epic video.

Welch is extending her “x Karla” concept (she did a collaboration of white tees with Hanes last year) with Levi’s to coincide with Levi’s 501 Day – a celebration of the 145th birthday of the original blue jean. And she put her own modern/vintage twist on classic denim jeans, jackets and shirts for her Levi’s x karla line.

Levi's

“I wanted to imagine what the future of vintage was,” Welch said in a press release about her collection. “If people inhabit Mars 200 years from now, what are the kids going to wear? This idea of creating something that would eventually become an iconic piece of vintage clothing is the basis of the whole collection.”

Levi's

RELATED: Shop the Jacket That’s Loved by Both Women and Men in Hollywood – for Under $100

To find inspiration, she tapped into her own vintage past as well. For example, the fringe Trucker jacket was designed for her childhood love of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and her wide-leg and pleated jeans were inspired after combing through the Levi’s archives.

“Her spin on our most iconic pieces brilliantly combines the past and the energy of the future,” said Karyn Hillman, Chief Product and Merchandising Officer Global Brands. “She really played with the proportions and the details, both the familiar and the unexpected — they are fresh yet simple and effortless. And hopefully, in the process, we will have created some future vintage pieces.”

To check out all 10 pieces, watch the video, above. You’ll spot all her new designs and a ton of celebrity cameos. You’ll find Yara Shahidi, Michelle Monaghan, Busy Philipps, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Tracee Ellis Ross, America Ferrera, SZA, Amber Heard, Amber Valletta, Hailey Baldwin, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman and 17 other famous faces throughout the video. Like we said, the lineup is impressive!

Welch’s star style squad dances along to the 1973 song, “Yang Yang,” by Yoko Ono, which was donated by the singer to support Everytown, a movement to end gun violence. (Levi’s will be making a donation to the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund in honor of the collection. And while they’re not disclosing the dollar amount, it will be a flat donation that exceeds total US profit.)

And if you thought that video was major, wait! There’s more!

Welch also tapped a few friends to help her demonstrate customization techniques in fun how-to videos. She showed Phillips how to bedazzle a jean jacket, she taught the ladies of Little Big Town how to add fringe to their Tucker jackets and also demonstrated stenciling and spray paint techniques in the video series.

And to really blow the debut out of the water, she asked her friend, supermodel Amber Valletta, to model the entire collection in a short video (below), giving everyone a sneak peek of what they can expect when the line launches on May 20.

You can find the new collection in select Levi’s stores, Levi.com and Dover Street Market New York on Sunday, March 20.