Karl Lagerfeld Says Meryl Streep Canceled Chanel Oscars Dress for a Brand That Pays, Team Streep Hits Back

Meryl Streep is gearing up to celebrate her 20th Oscars’ nomination at Sunday’s Academy Awards, and we already made our prediction on what the red carpet vet might wear. And while we’re counting down the hours to see if our pick is right, we’ve learned one design house is out of the running: Chanel. And Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld isn’t happy about what went down.

Lagerfeld told Women’s Wear Daily that he was working closely on Streep’s Oscars’ gown when her team pulled out last-minute.

“I made a sketch, and we started to make the dress,” Lagerfeld told WWD. He adds that shortly after production started on the gown, Streep’s camp reportedly canceled in favor of a label that offered a pay out. “‘Don’t continue the dress. We found somebody who will pay us,’” Lagerfeld claims of a call he got from the actress’s team.

But a representative for the actress refuted Lagerfeld’s claims to The Hollywood Reporter, adding that it is against the Oscar winner’s personal moral code to accept money for wearing a dress on the red carpet.

Streep is nominated for her 20th golden statue this year, teeing up against stars like Natalie Portman and Emma Stone in the Best Actress category for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins. At the Golden Globes in January, she was awarded with the highly revered Cecil B. DeMille Award and delivered a passionate and poignant acceptance speech where she took aim at president Donald Trump and called for empathy and action in the current political climate.

The silver screen icon already has three Oscars in her arsenal for her roles in 2011’s The Iron Lady, 1982’s Sophie’s Choice and 1979’s Kramer v. Kramer.

