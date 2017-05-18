Karl Lagerfeld's Designing a Special Collection for Lord & Taylor in Honor of Vogue's 125th Anniversary

Vogue is 125 years old this year. We know what you’re thinking: How’s the biggest fashion magazine in the world supposed to celebrate? By teaming up with one of the industry’s most iconic designers for a limited edition collaboration — that’s how. The best part? It’s totally affordable.

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of the iconic publication, tapped Chanel and Fendi creative director Karl Lagerfeld to design a limited edition collection for his eponymous brand Karl Lagerfeld Paris exclusively available at Lord & Taylor — and it just landed today.

The designer created a capsule of 10 dresses that were inspired by the Vogue anniversary rose (yes, the magazine has its own flower), which is clear from one of the inspiration sketches Lagerfeld drew (above). It’s a fitting collaboration — in 1943, the American Beauty rose was actually selected as the Lord & Taylor emblem.

The dresses, created by Lagerfeld along with Winter and Vogue market editors, feature summery and work-appropriate styles with romantic floral patterns, pastel pink lace and off-the-shoulder cuts, and range from $148 to $198.

The perfect summer capsule collection will be sold exclusively by The Dress Address, the store-within-a-store at Lord & Taylor, in addition to online. Check out some of our favorite rose-inspired pieces below!

What are you going to buy from Karl Lagerfeld’s newest collection? Tell us in the comments below!