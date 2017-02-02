From Sunny Costa Rica to Chilly U.S.: KarJenner Wardrobe Post-Vacation Is All About Velvet and Fur

They soaked up the sun in Costa Rica recently and now that they’re back home, the KarJenner siblings are breaking out their velvets and furs.

With opulence and grandeur, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner swapped their vacation wear for plush winter ensembles.

On Wednesday, Khloé touched down in Cleveland to cheer on NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson at Quicken Loans Arena. The Revenge Body star, 32, swathed her curves in a velvet one-piece and rocked shoe designer Jennifer Le’s soon-to-be-released green fur coat.

💚💚💚 The Land 💚💚💚 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Feb 1, 2017 at 6:40pm PST

A video posted by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats (@khloesnapchats) on Feb 1, 2017 at 5:06pm PST

Meanwhile, sister Kim, 36, was spotted in nearby New York City, where she reunited with friends Jonathan Cheban, Simon Huck and LaLa Anthony.

Cloaked in black Louis Vuitton fur coat, Balenciaga’s All Time Over-the-Knee leather boots and gold lip ring, the mother of two, who met with a French judge and attorneys that same day to testify in her Paris robbery case, was all smiles in the Big Apple with North and Saint in tow.

Her 3-year-old daughter wore a coordinating fur jacket and head-to-toe black ensemble while one-year-old Saint wore a mini version of dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy “Calabasas” sweatpants.

The night before, the reality star dressed in an all black velvet look from her husband’s Yeezy Season 4 collection.

And in Los Angeles, youngest sibling Kylie opted for a more affordable velvet look.

For her latest Instagram style posts, the Lip Kit entrepreneur, 19, modeled Sorella’s knit velvet joggers, which retail for $70, and the boutique’s short snakeskin boots, available for purchase for $59.

ootd A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 1:18pm PST

Earlier this week, many members of the extended Kardashian family enjoyed yet another tropical vacation, journeying to the Central American country of Costa Rica.

While enjoying a little sun, sand and a tiny bikini or two, the Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars kicked back in Villa Manzu, an incredible private mansion that’s available to book for $16,500 a night on vacation rental site HomeAway.