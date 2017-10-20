Kylie Jenner’s Prom Dress Is for Sale on The RealReal Right Now (Along With 500+ Other KarJenner Closet Finds)

The only thing better than getting high-priced items at a discount, is when they come straight from the closest of the world’s most famous family. Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are selling more than 500 items from their closets on The Real Real, and proceeds from the sales are going to benefit a very worthy cause.

The sisters are auctioning off everything from heels and sneakers, to red carpet gowns and lavish outerwear (all designer names, naturally) on the luxury consignment site to support Puerto Rico’s hurricane relief efforts through United for Puerto Rico.

One glance at the selection for sale and die-hard fans will immediately notice that some of their most recognizable pieces are up for grabs. There’s a standout red carpet shoe moment from Kendall, Kylie’s prom dress and more special styles, including items from coveted collections including Gucci, Valentino, Jennifer Lopez x Giuseppe Zanotti and more. Take a look at what’s available then get shopping right away — these pieces are going fast!

Earlier this year Kendall was spotted out in L.A. wearing a fuzzy-sleeved denim jacket with cutout accents, which can be yours for a mere $395.

Buy It! Black Beau Souci denim jacket, $395; therealreal.com

Some stars save their prom dresses for years, to either wear again or hand off to their daughters, but Kylie’s giving away the outfit she wore when she crashed a fan’s prom with BFF Jordyn Woods.

Buy It! Cushnie et Ochs metallic one-shoulder gown, $695; therealreal.com

The site says these thigh-high sandals were worn by Kourtney, but the size 10 detail makes us think these are the heels Kendall wore to the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. If you’re looking to purchase them, remember, it takes serious “team work” to get into them.

team work. A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Apr 9, 2016 at 6:44pm PDT

Buy It! Dsquared² thigh-high sandals, $550; therealreal.com

Kylie received a pair of these Giuseppe Zanotti heels designed by Jennifer Lopez from the superstar herself. But even a sweet hand-written note and extra-special delivery doesn’t mean there’s room in Kylie’s closet to keep them.

Buy It! Jennifer Lopez x Giuseppe Zanotti Emme High multistrap sandals, $395; therealreal.com

And Kourtney supplied plenty of pieces to help emulate her laid-back, sporty aesthetic, with her endless supply of bomber jackets from Fear of God and Rick Owens and shiny Carbon 38 leggings.

While Khloé has a cool mix of sporty-meets-sexy pieces with her Gucci sweatpants, Stella McCartney silk cami and Balmain lace jumpsuits.

What are you buying?