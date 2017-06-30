BALLERINAS VS. VOGUE SPAIN

Kendall unleashed the rage of a thousand ballerinas when she posed as one for this Vogue Spain photo shoot. Dancers around the world were livid at the model for making light of a craft they’ve poured years of their life into and even more so at the magazine for not casting a real ballerina. Kendall responded in a post on her blog, “It’s so funny that people are getting pregnant and married—or having crazy drama—but my drama is ballerinas being upset at me! With my Vogue Spain shoot, I didn’t even know I was going to be a ballerina until I went into hair and makeup. I never said I knew ballet and I didn’t practice beforehand. I just show up to do my job!" She added, "I have so much respect for women who do their jobs really well and would never purposely try to offend anyone. It confuses me how people can get that upset when there are so many important things going on in the world. But, it’s obviously not going to stop me from working hard and being me.” The model faced a simmilar backlash recently after a Vogue India cover had readers asking, were there really no Indian models that could have landed the gig instead?