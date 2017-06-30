Style
All of the Kardashian-Jenner Fashion and Beauty Controversies
The members of this reality TV family have faced their fair share of drama both in their personal and professional lives
By Emily Kirkpatrick•@kirkpate
Posted on
More
1 of 8
KENDALL + KYLIE VINTAGE RAP T-SHIRTS
The sisters introduced a line of “Rap vs. Rock” tees as a part of their latest Kendall + Kylie collection drop, which were called out on Twitter for being insensitive. It also attracted the ire of Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, who called the decision "disgusting" and "disrespectful," as well as Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Paris Jackson. Kendall was quick to issue an apology for the tops via Twitter.
2 of 8
KIM KARDASHIAN BLACKFACE ACCUSATIONS
The reality star announced the launch of her new beauty line and forthcoming contour stick with a series of images in which her skin tone appeared darker than usual, causing many on Twitter to accuse her of blackface. She responded to the allegations in an interview with the New York Times, explaining, "I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off. But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it. Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did.”
3 of 8
KYLIE'S CAMO COLLECTION VS. PLUGGEDNYC
Shortly after her sister Khloé faced similar accusations, PluggedNYC claimed that Kylie was also guilty of copying their designs. The brand's designer Tizita Balemlay says that after creating custom camo pieces for the world famous teen Kylie knocked off her designs for her own line of merch. Bealemlay told Buzzfeed, “At the end of the day money equals power and the Kardashians have that power. This is a prime example. I don’t have the buzz she does or the money for billboards."
4 of 8
DESTINEY BLEU VS. GOOD AMERICAN
Khloé Kardashian's Good American jeans also entered into a very high profile legal battle over bodysuits when designer Destiney Bleu accused the reality star of purchasing a number of custom crystalized pieces from her and then reproducing them for her own line. After Bleu released a document from her lawyer complete with a timeline and screenshots of invoices and email exchanges with the reality star's team, Khloé's own lawyer responded stating that Bleu's claim was simply a “brazen commercial exploitation of Ms. Kardashian’s name and photograph on her social media accounts in order to create publicity and generate sales of her merchandise." It remains to be seen whether either party plans to continue pursuing this case.
5 of 8
KENDALL JENNER FOR PEPSI
Pepsi's protest-themed commercial starring Kendall Jenner was immediately met with enormous social media backlash, including a pointed tweet from the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr. While the soda company initially defended the ad, calling it “an important message to convey,” they later recanted, deciding to pull the spot entirely, stating, "Pepsi was trying to project a global a message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are pulling the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position." The model, however, has yet to issue an official apology.
6 of 8
KYLIE LIP KITS
When the teen first launched her cosmetics empire it was often suggested that there was some secret connection between her line and established makeup brand ColourPop. A sentiment the company's owners confirmed when they told Refinery29 their products are in fact made in the same facility. But while many on Twitter were quick to accuse Jenner of simply repackaging and overcharging for the same matte lipstick formula that Colour Pop produces, the owners explained, "With each of the brands, it's going to be a little different how we leverage the resources and the infrastructure. Everyone is coming up with their own formulas and their own exclusive products."
7 of 8
BALLERINAS VS. VOGUE SPAIN
Kendall unleashed the rage of a thousand ballerinas when she posed as one for this Vogue Spain photo shoot. Dancers around the world were livid at the model for making light of a craft they’ve poured years of their life into and even more so at the magazine for not casting a real ballerina. Kendall responded in a post on her blog, “It’s so funny that people are getting pregnant and married—or having crazy drama—but my drama is ballerinas being upset at me! With my Vogue Spain shoot, I didn’t even know I was going to be a ballerina until I went into hair and makeup. I never said I knew ballet and I didn’t practice beforehand. I just show up to do my job!" She added, "I have so much respect for women who do their jobs really well and would never purposely try to offend anyone. It confuses me how people can get that upset when there are so many important things going on in the world. But, it’s obviously not going to stop me from working hard and being me.” The model faced a simmilar backlash recently after a Vogue India cover had readers asking, were there really no Indian models that could have landed the gig instead?
8 of 8
BOXER BRAIDS
Early in 2016, the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner family began regularly sporting a hairstyle commonly known as cornrows, but which they attempted to rebrand as "boxer braids." Their appropriation and repackaging of this traditionally black hairstyle understandably enraged the public and celebrities alike. A selfie Kylie Jenner posted wearing the style even inspired Amandla Stenberg to call her out, writing in the comment section, "When u appropriate black features and culture but fail to use ur position of power to help black Americans by directing attention towards ur wigs instead of police brutality or racism #whitegirlsdoitbetter."