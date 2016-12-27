Khloé Kardashian Recycled Kris Jenner's Dress for Her Family's Annual Christmas Eve Party

Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

While most families gather around the Christmas tree in cozy pajamas or ugly holiday sweaters to celebrate Christmas Eve, there’s one family that treats the holiday like a full-on red carpet event. If you’re thinking it’s the Kardashian-Jenners, you’re right. Kris Jenner threw her annual holiday bash on Saturday and the whole family showed up (yes, even Kim Kardashian West) in their best cocktail attire. We broke down each and every look, below.

Krismas 🎄 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:45pm PST

First up, Kylie Jenner’s black sequin Saint Laurent jumpsuit. She wore a skin-tight sleeveless onesie featuring a high collar that probably looks familiar. Taylor Swift wore the same outfit to the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Awards in April and Heidi Klum chose it for an Ocean Drive magazine event in November.

But clearly Kylie’s been feeling the look for a while — earlier in the week she wore a similar material courtesy of her diamond-encrusted cutout pants.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 22, 2016 at 10:11am PST

Next up, another fashion faceoff! Khloé Kardashian twinned with none other than the hostess of the party (and ultimate fashion faceoff master), her mom, Kris. She chose the same gold, shimmery Balmain mini dress that Kris wore earlier this year to a Magnum Double event in Cannes. Both kept the accessories minimal, letting the deep V, ultra-short metallic mini do all the work.

Already missing my moms Christmas Eve party! 😩 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:39pm PST

Kim Kardashian has been keeping a very low profile since her Paris robbery, and while she didn’t post any photos on her own social media, she did pop up on her sisters’. Khloé featured her on her Snapchat story saying, “Look who it is in the house. Mrs. West in the building,” Khloé said while cuddling Kim.

Kendall where u at ? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:10pm PST

And the star was featured in some Instagram photos wearing a gold metallic Rodarte dress featuring a ruffled neckline and hem, plus a thick choker necklace with a jeweled cross embellishment.

Kendall Jenner chose the shortest and sexiest look of the night in a tiny embellished David Koma strapless mini dress featuring a zig-zag design, worn with translucent lace-up booties and a plethora of chokers.

last night with Mike A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 25, 2016 at 8:31am PST

While Kourtney Kardashian paired a strapless white tube top with high-waisted pants and a glamorous white fuzzy stole.

If you’re wishing you traded in your footie pajamas for a sparkly jumpsuit on Christmas Eve like the KarJenners, it’s not too late to channel the famous family. We have a six perfect New Year’s Eve outfits inspired by the KarJenners’ most outrageous party outfits of 2016 to help you ring in 2017 in the most over-the-top way.

