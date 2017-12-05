Shop Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas Card Jeans Now

DAY 2 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 4, 2017 at 9:34pm PST

In the past, the KarJenners have worn everything from gowns and tuxedos to matching moto jackets for their famous family Christmas card, but this year, under the art direction of Kim Kardashian West, the first family of Reality TV is giving us 25 days of Christmas which, in true KarJenner fashion, they are rolling out on social media. And the wardrobe is totally kasual.

So far we’ve seen Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, North and Saint West and Kourney’s youngest son Reign, keeping things simple in Vintage Levi’s. (The white tank tops and denim is actually very similar to their 2006 shoot in Malibu.) The brand launched its Levi’s Authorized Vintage line featuring pre-worn pairs of jeans and trucker jackets (including style which are entirely unaltered) at select Levi’s locations in New York (Soho, Meatpacking and Williamsburg) as well as in its Malibu, California shops and Levi’s Tailor Shops around the world. The styles range in price from $148-$248.

But you can shop a very similar style to Kim and Kourtney’s Christmas Card pair online right now: The Levi’s 501 Selvedge Skinny Jeans in Summer Dune will cost you $148, but the memory of owning a piece of the KarJenner Christmas card will last forever.

You can also shop North and Saint’s children styles at levi.com.

DAY 5- HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don’t even understand!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:19am PST

DAY 4 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 5, 2017 at 8:18am PST

Kris Jenner told PEOPLE in November that Kim quickly spearheaded the family Christmas card project.

“There’s a different CEO of my family every day,” Jenner told PEOPLE at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit last week. “This week Kim is CEO because she’s organizing the Christmas-card shoot.”

And with 20 days to go, we’re hoping for some more denim inspiration and maybe even a baby bump reveal.