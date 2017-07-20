Kanye West Sent a Pair of Yeezys and a Handwritten Note to a Paralyzed Fan

Apparently it’s a big year for rappers looking to give back to the communities that support them. Back in March, Chance the Rapper wrote a $1 million check to Chicago Public Schools, a major investment in the educational institutions that helped raised him and that will help thousands of children in turn. This week, Kendrick Lamar purchased a wheelchair-accessible van for one of his fans, Jennifer Phillips, who survived a car crash that left her a quadriplegic during the Dallas stop on his DAMN. tour. And never one to be left out, Kanye West also got in on the good Samaritan act this week, sending a pair of his signature Yeezy sneakers to a disabled fan.

The rapper recently sent a pair of his coveted all white Yeezy Boost 350 V2s to a paralyzed fan, Tyler Wesley, who shared a photo of the kicks on Instagram along with a handwritten note that reads, “Tyler, You are an inspiration you show the world anything is possible thank you for sharing your journey. Kanye West.” Tyler was recently paralyzed from the shoulders down after a devastating car accident caused him to sustain a C4 vertebrae break. However, despite the severity of his injuries, with the help of a whole lot of physical therapy Wesley has slowly been improving, surpassing doctors’ expectations for his recovery and beginning to use a walker in addition to his wheelchair.

It's been 4 years since the accident. I've been getting so strong mentally, physically & spiritually. I can't believe how weak I used to be but now Im understanding how precious life is. Never take anything for granted. A post shared by Tyler Wesley (@t_wes44) on May 20, 2016 at 7:32pm PDT

In May, Wesley wrote on his Instagram, sharing a photo of the scar on the back of his neck, “It’s been 4 years since the accident. I’ve been getting so strong mentally, physically & spiritually. I can’t believe how weak I used to be but now Im understanding how precious life is. Never take anything for granted.” Kanye likely feels a kinship with this fan as he also lived through a harrowing car crash in 2002, one that nearly took his life and left him with a jaw fractured in three places that had to be wired shut, resulting in his now legendary debut single, “Through the Wire,” which he recorded two weeks after the accident while his broken jaw was still being held together with pieces of metal.

