Kanye West Claims He's the 'Highest Paid Person in Footwear,' Says Yeezy Will 'Hit $1 Billion' in 2018

If you’ve been glued to Kanye West’s Twitter feed for the past 24 hours, you’re not alone.

The rapper and entrepreneur is continuing his rapid stream of Tweets after sources revealed to PEOPLE his private behavior has been cause for concern among close family and friends. But the Yeezy designer remains very much focused on sharing his creed with the Internet, and that includes his vision for the Yeezy brand.

In fact, West claims to be the “single highest paid person in footwear.”

After announcing he’s stopped working with his manager Scooter Braun in a tweet because he “can’t be managed” and is “nobody’s client,” West, 40, started boasting about his successful sneaker business with Adidas.

“We have 160 positions to fill by the end of the year. Yeezy will hit a billion dollars this year. It is the 2nd fastest growing company in history. It is a unicorn on its way to becoming a decacorn,” West began. “I am currently the single highest paid person in footwear. That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan,” he tweeted seconds after.

According to Forbes’ billionaires’ list, the success of Nike’s Jordan Brand (which launched in late 1984) pushed Jordan’s net worth to $1.65 billion as of last month, ranking him as the 455th wealthiest person in the United States.

In 2016, West went on another Twitter rant and announced he had “$53 million dollars in personal debt.”

Still, West clarified what he called “fake news” and boasted Yeezy’s booming success.

“there’s been a lot of fake news so I just wanted to give you the facts. Yeezy will become the biggest apparel company in human history by working with the most genius level talents and creating product at an affordable price. I hired the head of supply chain from the Gap,” West wrote.

“We will reach the prices I’ve promised,” he added.

West then proceeded to compare himself to some of America’s most successful businessmen like Steve Jobs and Walt Disney. “I am this generations Ford Hughes Jobs Disney,” he wrote.

After taking a break from his Yeezy rant to post a cute photograph of his daughter North West holding a lady bug, the designer continued to brag about his brand’s sales, even comparing his Yeezy 350 sneakers’ success to the iPhone.

“the Yeezy 350s sell 400 thousand pair in four hours. Only thing close to this is the iPhone,” West tweeted.

He continued, “The desert rat 500 sold 250 thousand in one hour on Coachella weekend. Please do not try to play Yeezy or anyone who wears Yeezy. We are the future.”

“the Yeezy 700 is adidas most requested shoe,” he added.

West also shared that his relationship with Adidas has been much better than when he had a sneaker deal with Nike. “adidas have been great partners and they’ve let Yeezy be Yeezy. This could’ve never happened at Nike,” he tweeted.

During an appearance on Hot 97 in 2013, West complained about Nike’s inability to give him complete creative control over his then-named Air Yeezy product line.

“‘I need royalties.’ It’s not even like I have a joint venture. At least give me some royalties. Michael Jordan has 5 percent and that business is $2 billion. He makes a 100 million dollars a year off of 5 percent royalties,” West said. “Nike told me, ‘We can’t give you royalties because you’re not a professional athlete.’ I told them, ‘I go to the Garden and play one-on-no one. I’m a performance athlete.'”

In addition to cutting out friends and team members from his inner circle, insiders say West also had multiple arguments with his mother-in-law Kris Jenner.

“He’s had huge blow-ups with Kris. She sees how erratic he’s acting and is most concerned about her daughter’s brand. She’s also trying to be a good mother-in-law, so he’s having explosive issues with her too,” a source close to the situation told PEOPLE exclusively on Tuesday. “Everyone is really, really worried.”

A separate source added, “Everyone is super, super worried. He just looks at you with a void. It’s like he’s mute and can’t talk and he just stares at you. The way he says things with such affirmation, he genuinely believes he’s God and a genius and that he can do everything on his own.”