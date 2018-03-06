Kanye West Will Not Have Clothes in Yeezy Season 7: Report

BackGrid

After Kanye West ditched fashion week for a viral and groundbreaking new ad campaign for Yeezy Season 6 starring paparazzi shots of wife Kim Kardashian West and look-alike clones, it would seem something even bigger was in the works for season 7. After all, Kim already showed off a few pieces in the Tokyo airport. But reportedly, there aren’t going to be any clothes in the collection at all.

Earlier today, Yeezy Mafia first reported the news that buyers were invited to a showroom in Paris to preview Yeezy Season 7. But they arrived to an empty room and along with the news that there would not be any apparel or accessories this season.

The tweet (which has since been taken down) read: “Stockists were invited to a showroom that was empty, it was an unexpected meeting explaining that there won’t be any apparel or accessories for SEASON 7.”

It continued: “Kanye West couldn’t do what he wanted to achieve with this collection.”

RELATED: See Every Eerily Accurate Kim Kardashian Clone (Including Paris Hilton!) for Yeezy Season 6

Easy Mafia recently shared that this collection will mimic season 2 and only offer shoes.

Only footwear just like SEASON 2 https://t.co/ZYqS2vgEcA — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) March 6, 2018

Kim Kardashian ‘Very Worried About the Kids Being Around Kanye’ in Hospital: Sources

Masatoshi Okauchi/Shutterstock

Interestingly, a week ago Kim was spotted wearing the first signs of Season 7. She captioned an Instagram of her outfit worn to the Tokyo airport, “Yeezy Season 7.” Perhaps just her snakeskin boots are Yeezy? Or maybe Kanye’s just not ready to share pieces of apparel just yet? Regardless, whatever he does create is bound to sell out in minutes.