Kanye West Previewing Yeezy Season 6 Collection During Paris Fashion Week One Year After Wife Kim's Robbery

There’s been no shortage of KarJenner news this month with all the speculation surrounding Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s pregnancies and Kim Kardashian West’s surrogacy news. And just when you thought your brain couldn’t keep up with the Kardashians anymore, there’s more.

After Kardashian West’s husband Kanye West didn’t show Yeezy Season 6 during New York Fashion Week, it’s been reported that the fashion designer and rapper plans on debuting his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week. This year, however, will be more of a private presentation at a showroom and not the spectacle we’re used to seeing from West’s new lines. (In past years, he’s shown everywhere from Madison Square Garden to Roosevelt Island.)

An image surfaced on @DondaCreate’s Twitter account Wednesday of what appears to be the invitation sent to guests for the show: simple nude sock with the words “SEASON 6” written on it.

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.



A source close to the star previously told PEOPLE West actually didn’t cancel his NYFW show, but originally intended to show it elsewhere.

“There was never a show on the NYFW schedule,” the source said. “There was basically a hold in the event Kanye opted to show during NYFW. There will be a presentation or showroom for the Season 6 collection, just not during NYFW.”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! The Kardashian-Jenner Guide to Date Night Dressing

While West is headed to Paris, his wife doesn’t have plans to head abroad as of now. It’s been almost one year since Kim’s traumatic hotel room robbery in October 2016, which happened while her husband was performing at the Meadows Music & Arts Festival in N.Y.C.

While Kim isn’t planning to attend Paris for Fashion Week this season, her sister Kourtney returned to the city for the first time since her sister’s robbery with boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

Are you excited to see Yeezy Season 6? Tell us in the comments below.