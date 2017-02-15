Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 Fashion Show Was His Most Low-Key Ever

Unlike last fall’s trek to Roosevelt Island, or last spring’s concert at Madison Square Garden, Kanye West is keeping things simple for Yeezy Season 5. His fashion show took place Pier 59 in N.Y.C. in a much more traditional setting (for Kanye, that is).

#kimkardashian #annawintour at #yeezy show during #NYFW | Video by @MAXIMSAP x FASHIONTOMAX.COM A post shared by FASHION TO MAX official (@fashiontomax) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Based on Snapchats from Kim Kardashian West, what we know so far is that the show features a presentation with models spinning on revolving plates before hitting a square-shaped traditional runway.

Then the models hit the catwalk to a new remix of J. Holiday’s song “Bed” modeling lots of oversize looks that included military-inspired army green, camouflage-print outfits. Plus there were major denim, fur and sportswear moments throughout the “Calabasas-theme” collection.

Sportswear at its finest. #yeezy #fw17 show during #NYFW. A post shared by FASHION TO MAX official (@fashiontomax) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

And the front row was filled with his usual high-profile fans including his wife, Kim Kardashian (who showed up in the most Yeezy outfit possible — purple sweatpants and a turtleneck tank top) sitting next to Vogue‘s Anna Wintour. Noticeably absent were the couple’s children, North and Saint West. North has been a FROW staple at her dad’s show in year’s past.

#HaileyBaldwin and #LalaAnthony at the #Yeezy #FW17 show during #NYFW. A post shared by FASHION TO MAX official (@fashiontomax) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:27pm PST

Hailey Baldwin was also perched front and center alongside family friend La La Anthony, both wearing beige ensembles featuring ultra-short hemlines.

And based on Kylie Jenner’s latest snaps (which features Kim talking about her all-purple outfit) she was also most likely in attendance.

How do you know when a #yeezy show is over? When Kim Kardashian gets up and 🏃🏻‍♀️💨 #yeezyseason5 A post shared by Sally Holmes (@sallyholmes) on Feb 15, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

West didn’t do a traditional bow at the end, but instead had Kim stand up from her seat and walk out first, to signal that the show was complete.

