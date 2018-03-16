Kanye West‘s Yeezy clothing company is being sued for allegedly using another clothing business’ camouflage design.

Jordan Outdoor Enterprises filed a lawsuit against the rapper-turned-designer’s label on Thursday, claiming that Yeezy’s camo print is an unauthorized copy of their Realtree collection.

The alleged copycat pattern was used as a part of West’s Season 5 line for hoodies, bomber jackets, shirts, cargo pants and thigh-high boots. NBA players LeBron James’ brand, Unknwn, is also named in the lawsuit for selling the Yeezy clothes.

West’s wife and muse Kim Kardashian was pictured wearing a version of the camo print in January.

Kanye West Neil Mockford/GC Images

Kanye West's TRACKPANT from Yeezy Season 5 Yeezy

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Jordan states that a representative from Yeezy reached out to Jordan in March 2016 with inquiries about their camouflage design. However, communication between the brands ceased after the subject of licensing was brought up by Jordan, according to the lawsuit.

Jordan is also accusing Yeezy of removing its trademarks from the original camo print without official license or authorization prior to copying.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Yeezy vs. Jordan Outdoor Enterprises

Along with demanding a trial by jury, Jordan is seeking damages as well as the destruction of all remaining items of clothing using the print.

TMZ was the first to report the suit.

The lawsuit comes after Kardashian West confirmed the full collection for Yeezy season 7, including apparel and shoes, will be available “online soon.”

For West’s Yeezy season 6 campaign, the label shot multiple models (including Paris Hilton) dressed exactly like Kardashian West in Yeezy outfits she had previously modeled months before.