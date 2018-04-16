Kanye West may soon pay tribute to his only son in a very special — and very permanent — way.

The rapper, 40, went radio silent on Twitter for the past few months, but made his grand return last night by posting a throwback photo of Khloé Kardashian‘s ex-husband Lamar Odom three days after the new mom gave birth to daughter with Tristan Thompson, True Thompson. Soon after, West went on a tweeting spree, and shared a bunch of photos of unreleased Yeezy Boost 350 sneaker designs.

He also teased something else: The newest tattoo he’s planning on getting.

“I asked my friend to design this neck tat for me,” West tweeted along with the design that appears to be made by photographer and fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy.

The potential new neck tattoo features a graphic design of the name of his son, Saint West, 2. He’s also father to daughters North West, 4, and Chicago West, 3 months.

Eli Russell Linnetz

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

I asked my friend to design this neck tat for me pic.twitter.com/io0HUEDuWi — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 16, 2018

He followed with another, more simple option of Saint’s name, captioning the photo: “also this…”

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Your Comprehensive Guide to Every Swimsuit the Kardashian-Jenners Have Worn Over the Years

According to a PEOPLE source, West and wife Kim Kardashian West are angry at Khloé’s boyfriend Tristan and father to daughter True for allegedly cheating on the new mom throughout her pregnancy.

“They both feel Khloé has gone through so much and that she deserves being happy,” the source said. “They can’t believe that Tristan has been going behind everyone’s back. They find his behavior disgusting.”