New York Fashion Week would not be complete without the latest Yeezy drop from Kanye West. And as the rapper and designer prepares to show his latest collection with Adidas on Wednesday, his wife, Kim Kardashian, is packing her bags for the Big Apple.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that Kim will be attending Kanye’s show this year, along with some of her family members. But as Kanye prepped in NYC over the weekend, Kim remained in L.A.

“They spent the weekend apart so Kanye could focus on the show,” the insider says. “There is definitely some concern that the show will be too much stress for him. He gets so involved and it’s hard for him to not get obsessed.”

The source adds that while this type of stress “has been very bad for him in the past,” Kim has been making sure to support him.

“Kim keeps checking in to make sure he gets enough sleep,” the source says.

On Sunday’s E! Live from the Red Carpet Grammys broadcast, guest host Kris Jenner explained her son-in-law’s absence from music’s biggest red carpet.

“The truth is he’s got a big fashion show in New York because it’s New York Fashion Week,” Jenner, 61, said, adding, “And my entire family is back there… Some of the kids are on their way tomorrow. He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!”

Kanye was photographed out in NYC over the weekend, and he appears to be fully committing to the platinum hair.

Now we just have to hold out hope that North and Saint will make front row cameos at their dad’s show.

