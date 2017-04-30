Kanye West Will Not Be Attending This Year’s Met Gala: ‘Kim Will Be Going Solo’

Looks like there will be no Kimye at this year’s fashion prom.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kanye West won’t be attending the Met Gala in New York City on Monday — meaning that his wife Kim Kardashian will be going by herself (if you don’t include her family members that will be attending, of course.)

“Kanye West will not be attending the Met Ball tomorrow,” the source says. “Kim will be going solo. He’s still very much enjoying his time off from public events.

“He’ll be staying back in L.A. with their kids,” the source added, referring to daughter North and son Saint. “Everything is great with him and Kim and he’s supportive of her going solo.”

The source also adds that Kardashian West will be wearing a design from Vivienne Westwood.

This will be the first time that Kardashian West, 36, will be attending the Met Gala without West, 39. The pair made their Met Gala debut as a couple in 2013 when the reality star wore her meme-inspiring floral Givenchy gown. The couple has attended every Met Gala since then together, with the pair wearing a coordinated shiny look from Olivier Rousteing in 2016, keeping with the bash’s Manus x Machina theme.

West has been taking a break from major public appearances following his breakdown and hospitalization last November.

MET 2016 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 30, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

While West won’t be at the party, Kardashian West won’t exactly be on her own — her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner are expected to attend the event. On Sunday, Kylie even shared a throwback photo of herself, Kardashian West, West and Kris Jenner at the 2016 event, captioning it simply, “MET 2016.”