Kanye West’s Jewelry Collection Has Arrived (and Kim Kardashian Has Been Secretly Modeling it For Months!)

Kanye West’s Yeezy fashion line is doing better than ever. He got rave reviews for his “Calabasas-theme” season 5 collection this past fashion week and his Yeezy sneakers are still so coveted, only a few select celebrities can get their hands on a pair. And today he just expanded his fashion empire with a whole new addition to Yeezy mania — an all-gold jewelry collection.

His first-ever jewelry line was just released today but you’ve actually seen some pieces for months without even realizing it. Kim Kardashian West wore three pieces at the MTV VMAs in August (where she also debuted the “Adidas”-emblazoned new engagement ring Kanye gave her) then wore four gold chains to the spring 2017 Givenchy show in October during Paris Fashion Week just before her terrifying robbery.

The 12-piece collection is a collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler’s Jacob Arabo and consists of four gold thick-band rings and eight medallion-style pendant necklaces.

“I wanted to create something that represented timeless love,” West told Vogue. According to the magazine his pieces were inspired by 14th-century Florentine art to convey a “classical romance.”

If you’re dying to get your hands on some pieces, you might have better luck than you have in your quest to snag a pair of Yeezy sneakers (none are sold out yet!) but you need to hope for a very large tax refund to afford anything. The necklaces range from $13,360 to $4,810 and the rings go from $9,610 to $1,530.

If these prices are a little too steep for you, you can always channel Yeezy when his (hopefully less expensive) makeup line, “Donda” hits shelves.

