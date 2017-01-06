Is Kanye West Wearing a New Wedding Ring?

At this point, it should be abundantly clear that Kanye West is, as Winston Churchill would say, “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” Whether he’s flooding his rarely updated Instagram account with cryptic, blurry images of vintage Maison Martin Margiela lookbooks, headed to Trump Tower to meet with our future POTUS, or dying his hair a melange of sherbert colored hues, there’s truly no anticipating what the rapper will get up to next. Case in point, it seems that while his wife is in the midst of a major make-under, Ye has seized the opportunity to make a substantial upgrade to his simple gold wedding band.

Over the course of this week, the musician’s wife Kim Kardashian has returned to social media posting a number of candid images and home videos to her website and app, taken by Eli Russell Linnetz, the 26-year-old director behind West’s instantly iconic “Fade” music video. In one shot, Kanye sits on the couch in his usual white sweatshirt, staring off into the distance (likely pondering his next great poetic oeuvre), wearing a brand-new diamond ring on his left hand. Though the photo is grainy, the new accessory appears to be an asymmetrical gold signet ring with the circular face covered in diamonds and twisted to the left, stacked atop his usual simple gold band.

RELATED PHOTOS: From Paris to Breakdown: A Timeline of Kanye West’s Life Leading Up to His Hospitalization

It’s also no secret, however, that Ye is a great lover of all things that scream over-the-top opulence, regularly switching up his rings and chains, and even lending a few to Kim on occasion. So this new cutting-edge, bejeweled accessory could very well just be a piece from the latest designer he’s championing rather than a major upgrade to his wedding band. Or perhaps in the aftermath of his wife’s robbery, the rapper has simply decided to take the burden upon himself to wear enough bling for the both of them.

What do you think of Kanye’s potential new wedding ring? Do you prefer the simple or the blingy band? Sound off below!