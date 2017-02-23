Kanye West Plans to Launch a Makeup Brand Named 'Donda' (Hear That Kylie?)

Kanye West is about to give Kylie Jenner some competition in the makeup market.

The rapper and fashion designer, who just unveiled his fifth Yeezy collection at New York Fashion Week, is getting started on another business venture: a beauty brand.

As first reported by TMZ, West recently filed paperwork with the intent to produce makeup, perfumes, lotions and other cosmetics under the name Donda, an homage to his late mother who passed away in 2007.

According to West’s filing with the United States Patent and Trademark office, it seems like the star plans on using the name Donda as the overall umbrella for his lifestyle empire. The star trademarked the word to be used on all beauty products, even non-medicated lip care preparations, nail polish, sunscreen and “breath freshening confectionery” like breath mints, candy and gum.

There might also be a Donda fashion line in the works too, since West trademarked the use of the word on bags, clothing and jewelry.

This news comes not long after the star’s sister-in-law, who is a power player in the makeup market with her bestselling brand Kylie Cosmetics, caused pandemonium with the opening of her N.Y.C. pop-up shop and announced Wednesday she plans on adding Kylighters to her makeup collection. West’s wife Kim and her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian also have their toes in the beauty world as well, with their line of hair products for Kardashian Beauty.

