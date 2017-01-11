Kanye West Proves He's Got Kim Kardashian's Back(side)

Marriages are first and foremost a partnership. As our outgoing POTUS told the First Lady last night, “Michelle, for the past twenty-five years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend.” And what else are best friends for if not to tell you when your selfie is not quite as fire as you think, you have food all over your face, or have just made a major wardrobe snafu? So, of course, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had to prove their just as worthy of ‘ship goals status as Barack and Michelle, posting a photo of themselves on Instagram that shows they’ll always be each others #1 advocate.

On Tuesday night, Kim posted the latest in a string of retro-looking shots, taken by the director of Kanye’s “Fade” music video Eli Russell Linnetz, that are a part of a new series of old family photo-inspired images she’s been sharing on her website and app. In this particular photo, it’s not entirely clear what is actually going on but a red tracksuit-clad baby Saint can be seen in the background crawling around on a porch as Kim stands framed in the open doorway half-turned with a hand on her behind and a half-stooped Kanye in the foreground appears to be gesturing towards his wife’s derrière.

The reality star captioned the shot, “he always has my back 😜” implying that Kanye was oh-so-helpfully pointing out something on Kim’s rear end and reaching out to brush it away. Given that Kim is wearing a full-on white outfit consisting a giant white t-shirt from the men’s magazine Penthouse and a tiny pair of white spandex shorts around two small children under the age of 3, an accidental stain or sitting in a rogue toy seems pretty inevitable. Thankfully, she has her husband there to keep a keen eye constantly trained on her most famous asset.

