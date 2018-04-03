The University of Kansas men’s basketball team got congratulated for their killer performance this post-season during March Madness with an extra special gift from Yeezy.

After securing a spot in the Final Four game of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, the Jayhawks were surprised with a huge stack of unreleased Yeezy 500 sneakers to outfit the entire team.

The team excitedly checked out their cool new Kanye West-approved sneakers before hitting the court Friday night – though their killer kicks didn’t stop Villanova from taking the lead and landing the coveted spot in Monday night’s Championship title game against University of Michigan.

“Squad approved,” wrote the Kansas Basketball Twitter account alongside a video of the team seeing their Yeezys.

According to @theyeezymafia, these blush Yeezy 500 sneakers are scheduled to hit shelves April 14th and will retail for $200 (although they will likely cost way more once re-sellers snag them).

So, was West — the man behind Yeezy’s designs — hoping Kansas was going to take the March Madness title? Possibly, but we’re thinking the players were gifted the sneakers for a different reason.

The Kansas Jayhawks are a major athletic program in the country that puts their athletes in Adidas apparel (you can even buy much of it online) so its likely the brand sent the team some new kicks as a “thank you” for all the positive publicity this post-season.

PEOPLE has reached out to Adidas for a comment.