Kandi Burress/Instagram

Kandi Burruss has had just about every profession out there. She was a member of the girl group Xscape, she’s a Grammy-winning songwriter, Real Housewives of Atlanta veteran, Broadway star, restauranteur, web series host and intimate toy entrepreneur. But one job you may not have known she had — hair dye model.

In a #TBT post on Instagram, Burruss shared a photo of herself modeling on a box of Optimum Care hair dye, which you can still find on shelves today!

“Somebody tagged me & said they saw this hair color box in the store recently,” she wrote, calling out past Xscape member, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, on the cover of a box next to hers. “@tamera_wynn & I took these pics when we were 18yrs old… please tell me why #OptimumCare is still using 20yr old pictures on their boxes??? Y’all haven’t changed colors or packaging yet? #TBT”

Peter Kramer/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

The photo may have been taken 23 years ago, but the 41-year-old can still rock a blunt bob hairstyle.

While her modeling days may be behind her, she’s on to bigger and better things with her Broadway debut. She landed an eight-week gig starring in Chicago on Broadway playing Matron “Mama” Morton and continues to fight the drama on season 10 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.