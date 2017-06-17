Kaley Cuoco Rocks New ‘Dreamy Sherbet Hair’ – Check Out Her Silvery, Sweet-Treat-Inspired Hue

Kaley Cuoco is blonde no more!

The Big Bang Theory star debuted a brand-new hair color on Instagram Thursday: a silvery shade inspired by a summer-appropriate frozen treat, and bestowed upon the actress by the show’s head hairstylist Faye Woods.

“Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair 🍬 👩🏼 #nofilter 💜💙,” the 31-year-old captioned the photo, in which she’s also sporting — fittingly — a unicorn necklace.

Thank you @faye.woods for giving me some dreamy sherbet hair 🍬 👩🏼 #nofilter 💜💙 A post shared by @normancook on Jun 15, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

The noted animal lover hasn’t shied away from adventurous hair experiments in the past. Aside from the famous pixie cut she debuted in 2014, the 8 Simple Rules alum recently twinned alongside her newly adopted dwarf mini horse, Shmooshy.

“A few days ago this crazy girl @normancook walked in with my same hairstyle, and we became instant soul mates,” reads the caption on Shmooshy’s first Instagram photo.

“She adopted me and now I am heading to LA to start my new life! Wahooo!!!!!” she continued.

But just as important as color is hold. The star’s hairstylist Christine Symonds chatted with PEOPLE in 2016 about how she helps Cuoco’s enviable locks stay in place. (The secret? Bobby pins — and a can of dry shampoo.)

“The dry shampoo adds some grip onto the bobby pin, so it allows the hair to kind of adhere to the bobby pin and it doesn’t slip out,” Symonds explained, noting that her product brand of choice is Batiste.