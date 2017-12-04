What’s the only thing better than one celebrity engagement? Three of them. And for hanel Iman, Kaley Cuoco,and Claire Holt, it’s beginning to look a lot like engagement season. This weekend, all three stars announced their future nuptials with mushy Instagram posts. And while we’re thrilled to see the love the stars share with their now fiances, we were really excited to see the rings that went along with the exciting moments.

Chanel Iman posted a sweet snap of the moment her now-fiancé, New York Giants star Sterling Shepard, proposed to her in N.Y.C., but we didn’t have a good look at the ring – until now. “A night full of tears of happiness I’m beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything! Can’t wait to be your Mrs. 💎💍,” Iman wrote.

And the two went to celebrate with friends at SPiN New York, dancing, drinking and smooching – which conveniently afforded us a great view of the model’s new accessory. It appears to be a square-cut diamond in a raised setting on a pavé band, but we’re going to need her to model it for us to really get that Pinterest inspiration.

Kaley Cuoco has stopped crying since her fiancé, Karl Cook, proposed with a pear-shaped solitaire diamond, flanked with a dainty diamond band, from Nadis Diamonds – but she hasn’t stopped showing it off. The star posted a clear shot of her new sparkler while showing off her design for Alex & Ani’s Charity By Design collection (100 percent of the proceeds from every bracelet sold will benefit the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation).

And Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt showed off her new bling (which seemed to cover much of her first knuckle) on Sunday, in a photo that revealed her engagement to real estate executive Andrew Joblon. “My heart is so full ❤️,” she captioned the shot.

What do you think of the stars’ engagements? Sound off in the comments below.