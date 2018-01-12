Decision Making Time! Watch Kaitlyn Bristowe Decide Between Three Wedding Dresses

Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s tough choices didn’t end the day she picked Shawn Booth to be her fiancé. She also has a whole wedding to plan, and that starts with the perfect dress (or dresses!) for the big day.

In Entertainment Tonight‘s exclusive preview of Saturday’s episode of Hayley Ever After: The Dress, the Bachelorette alumna — who had previously revealed she would wear two dresses as she tied the knot — tries on three different options ahead of the big day.

“One thing that’s for sure, Kaitlyn is not one to be traditional,” bridal designer Hayley Paige says of her client, and friend. “#NotYourBasicBride.”

After trying on her first dress — an A-line gown with a plunging neckline — the reality star — who met, fell in love with and got engaged to Shawn Booth on season 11 of the ABC reality series — excitedly proclaims, “I feel magical. I really do.”

“I don’t want to get out of it!” she adds.

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

And while Bristowe dubs the second option — a daring “sheer chic” dress with feathers — her “party dress,” it’s the third gown — a “classic lace dress” with just a hint of sexy side cutouts — that gives Bristow “the feels.”

“I think I pictured myself in a little bit of lace and then this,” she says, pointing to the cutouts, “gives it edge.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kaitlyn Bristowe Dishes on Her Rollercoaster of Emotions When She Found out She Was “The Bachelorette”

RELATED: Kaitlyn Bristowe Details Wedding Plans with Shawn Booth — and Reveals She Has 2 Dresses!

In November, Bristow admitted to The Morning Breath that visiting Paige’s atelier got her even more excited to plan a wedding, and she encouraged Booth to get on the same page.

“I want him to go try on a tuxedo or something to get him in the mood,” she shared as she turned to Booth and said, “I want you to do something that gets you in the mood because it did get me in the mood.”

Alyssa Rosenheck

While the pair is thankful to have found love through the reality series, they candidly admitted their belief that Bachelor/ette producers are now more concerned about ratings versus finding compatible matches for contestants.

“They don’t care anything about the relationships,” Booth said. “They don’t care if a relationship works. They just want the ratings.”

Said Bristowe, “Any successful television show, whether it be a reality show, whatever, they care about the ratings.”

“They do want a happy ending,” said Booth, before Bristowe chimed in, “for ratings.”

Hayley Ever After: The Dress airs on Saturday, January 13 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.