Kaia Gerber on Having Her Brother in the Modeling Industry: 'I Get to Teach Him'

Cindy Crawford’s 15-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, has already landed on the cover of Vogue Paris alongside her supermodel mom, been photographed by fellow model Kendall Jenner for Love magazine, and she’s been named as the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty. Now, she’s taking that role one step further as the face of the brand’s iconic fragrance, Marc Jacobs Daisy. But for Kaia, the only thing better than having a supermodel mom to turn to for guidance is having her older brother, Presley Gerber, along on the journey with her. At Marc Jacobs Daisy’s 10th anniversary event in L.A., we caught up with the rising star about her amazing relationship with Presley, as siblings and models.

RELATED PHOTOS: Everything We Learned From Kaia Gerber’s Instagram

“I love it because I just see him doing so well,” the star told PeopleStyle of having her 17-year-old brother by her side. “He doesn’t really know much about the industry, so I get to teach him. He’ll be like ‘oh, I met this person,’ and I’m like ‘Presley, do you know who that is? It’s this designer or that designer,’ so I’ll be on set and introduce him to people.”

For the pair, working in the same industry means that they get to spend a lot of extra quality time together, which explains why they’re always posing together on social media. But aside from being able to have fun on set, they’re able to act as each others’ support systems along the way.

“I love working with him and every time we book a job together I get excited,” she said. “At first when we were starting out, we used to shoot a lot together and we would just be there for each other, which is important, especially just starting in such a scary industry — to have someone there that you’re comfortable with.”

Buy It! Marc Jacobs Daisy Limited Edition Fragrance, $100; macys.com

As for her latest fragrance gig? Kaia can’t believe that she’s reached such a major milestone (we can!).

“I never could have imagined this would happen, especially this early in my career, so to be a part of a brand, who I’ve always looked up to the people associated with is kind of amazing,” she explains. “I would see the Daisy by Marc Jacobs ads and think, ‘Those women embody femininity and a carefree spirit,’ so thinking someone might view me that way or at least knowing Marc sees me that way is incredible.”

What do you think of Kaia’s new role? Sound off in the comments below.

— Reporting by Nicole Sands