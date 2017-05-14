Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Says They’re Very Alike in Ways Other Than Their Looks

There’s no denying Cindy Crawford‘s seemingly ageless beauty, but the mother of two is also gorgeous on the inside.

Crawford, 51, and her daughter, Kaia Gerber, were on hand to host the Best Buddies Mother’s Day Brunch at a private residence in Malibu, California, on Saturday. Crawford has been involved with the Best Buddies organization for over 20 years. The event featured a David Yurman pop-up shop and celebrity attendees were chauffeured to the event in Cadillac cars.

“These kids, most of them have so much confidence, but it’s what you get from spending time with them. So that just really resonated with me,” Crawford tells PEOPLE. “If you don’t have someone with intellectual disabilities that you know, like anything, there’s fear of the unknown. So the more exposure that we all have to each other is so great.”

While Gerber, 15, is following in her infamous mother’s footsteps with both philanthropy and modeling, the mother-daughter duo insist their resemblance isn’t what makes them alike.

“[Our look] is almost the least reason we’re alike,” Gerber says. “That’s what people see because they don’t know us, but we react to situations the same way. I think we’re always really strict on time.”

“[If we are late], we get stressed,” Crawford continues.

“And if other people are late, we get annoyed, so I think that’s the same,” Gerber adds. “Mannerisms, kind of the way we talk — we both talk with our hands and stuff like that.”

Working those "MOM GENES" for a good cause! We love being involved with @BestBuddies — and we're really excited to launch this tee in support of their incredible work. Link in my bio for more! A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on May 11, 2017 at 11:28am PDT

WATCH: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor on Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps

Crawford made sure to note the distinctions between them too.

“But there’s ways that we’re not alike too,” she says. “Kaia definitely has more of my husband’s sense of humor. And taste in music, probably. Actually, no, you have your own. That’s where you’re a total original.”

“Yeah. That’s where I don’t know where that came from,” Gerber jumps in. ” It’s probably more like rap than my family would like.”

“That’s all you listen to, really loud,” Crawford affirms. “Now that she’s driving, though, she has her permit, she feels like if she’s driving, she gets to pick the music. So I’m always like, just don’t pick the worst ones. And I don’t think I’m a prude, but some of that…”

“No, I filter them for her, for sure,” Gerber shares.