Kaia Gerber, 16, Lands Her Debut Solo Vogue Cover (Mom Cindy Crawford Was 20 for Her First!)

She’s appeared on the cover of Vogue Paris alongside her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford. But Kaia Gerber hasn’t had her own solo cover moment — until now.

To date, the 16-year-old rising supermodel has scored a major beauty gig with Marc Jacobs, appeared in fashion campaigns for Calvin Klein and Omega, and has strutted her stuff on major catwalks for fashion houses including Chanel, Versace and Saint Laurent. And though she’s landed a solo spot on the cover of Teen Vogue, she had yet to land a spot on its parent publication. But that all just changed, as Vogue Paris has released the cover of its February issue, and it features the teen star in all her solo glory.

“Introducing our Feburary cover star… Kaia Gerber! (Someone who hardly needs introduction having brought the house down last Fashion Week.) Posing for her first solo cover, shot by @DavidSimsOfficial and styled by @EmmanuelleAlt in @YSL by @AnthonyVaccarello, the daughter of supermodel @CindyCrawford shows she’s well on her way to fashion stardom. Get your copy on January 26. the outlet with with her cover reveal on Twitter,” the outlet captioned her cover reveal on Instagram.

The teen wears a billowing hot pink Saint Laurent mini dress with a velvet bottom, paired with black feather-embellished thigh-high black boots in the photo.

While Gerber, 16, has her supermodel mom Cindy Crawford beat, agewise, to a solo Vogue cover (Cindy was 20 when she landed the August 1986 cover of Vogue US., below), she has a long way to go to rack up the sheer number of Vogue covers Crawford has amassed: 50 worldwide, including 17 in the U.S. alone.



Though model kids with famous parents can get a bad rap, Vanity Fair editor and fashion insider George Wayne things Gerber is the next big thing in the industry. When asked by The New York Times what models he thinks are are next up for the title of world supermodel, Wayne said, “Without question, Kaia Gerber. She is exquisite. I saw that full page Omega ad she just did, the campaign for a new watch. She is stunning. She is like her mother, Cindy Crawford, plus more. She is the future. No question.”