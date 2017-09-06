For most 16-year-olds, getting your license marks the biggest sweet sixteen birthday milestone. But for Kaia Gerber, being eligible to finally walk the catwalk at New York Fashion Week is probably the greatest gift of all. Now that Gerber has reached her catwalk eligibility age, the fledgling supermodel is ready to take fashion month by storm. And she has two supermodel spirit guides to help her: mom Cindy Crawford and “big sis” Karlie Kloss.

Both Gerber and Kloss shared a behind-the-scenes photos on their Instagram accounts wearing matching white robes. The duo is most likely at a fitting together for an upcoming show. (Our guess: Marc Jacobs as the 16-year-old star is already the face of the designer’s beauty brand, Marc Jacobs Beauty, so we’re expecting her to hit the runway.)

“big sis ❤️ @karliekloss ,” Gerber captioned the shot on Instagram, while Kloss wrote: “This chicks gonna take her first #NYFW (and the 🌎) by storm 💥 luv ya @kaiagerber.”

Earlier this year, Gerber told PEOPLE that she uses her famous supermodel mom as a sounding board as she begins to navigate her modeling career.

“She teaches me things that could translate to any line of work, but it’s mainly just being on time; she’s always on time no matter what,” Gerber said. “She also taught me it’s important to be nice to everyone, to learn everyone’s names [on set] no matter if it’s the photographer or the assistant.”

And Crawford, 50, told Vogue that she’s proud to chaperone her daughter during her first fashion, as she travels from New York to London, Milan and Pairs.

“I just want her to enjoy it — that’s my main goal for her,” she shared. “You should look back on your first show season like your prom. It’s so magical and everything is new, and you’re not jaded yet! I want her to just feel like it’s the most fun thing she’s ever done.”

